New Classroom Building for Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School

Students at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School will soon have their long-awaited classroom space with $12.4 million in Capital Improvement Project funding recently released by the Ige Administration.

Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School, located on the west coast of Hawai‘i Island, serves students from preschool to grade 8, with the current enrollment at 800 students and growing.

“Providing our keiki with comfortable and quality learning spaces is a critical component to their path to success,” said Senator Lorraine Inouye (Dist. 4 – Hilo, Hamakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, Kona) who helped secure the much needed funding during the 2016 Legislative Session.

ADVERTISEMENT

To accommodate the large student body, the school has been using portables for classrooms, as well as open library space. They also have been staggering instructional class time to share the limited classroom space.

“Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School is literally bursting at the seams, so this new classroom building is going to be a tremendous asset to the students and staff. I’m grateful to my colleagues and the Governor for recognizing the needs of the Waikoloa community,” Inouye added.