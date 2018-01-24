January 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 3:26PM HST until January 25 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 63. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds will begin to trend down Wednesday night through Thursday night as the strong ridge that has been in place to the north weakens and shifts southward. Periods of heavy rain along with a few storms moving ashore will remain a possibility overnight into Wednesday for the the windward Big Island, due to instability associated with an upper trough and a sufficient amount of low-level moisture. Elsewhere, more of a typical trade wind pattern is anticipated with showers focusing over windward locales into Thursday. Friday through the weekend, winds are forecast to become light and variable, which will result in land and sea breeze conditions each day. The best chance for clouds and showers through this period will remain over interior areas through the afternoons and early evenings.

