January 24, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 30: Although trades will trend down and become light through the second half of the week, the easterly swell will likely hold and continue to generate near advisory level surf for east facing shores through Friday. A mix of small north and west-northwest swells will be possible Thursday through the weekend, which will support small surf for north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

