HPD Seeking Individuals Wanted on Warrants

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following four individuals who are wanted for outstanding warrants. All of the individuals are known to frequent the Mt. View and Volcano areas.

Jardin Tavares, 6-feet-1-inch, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Joseph “JP” Branco, 5-feet-7-inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Richard Benevides, 5-feet-11-inches, 270 pounds, brown eyes, and hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo Brent, 5-feet-7-inches, 175 pounds, brown eyes, and hair.

Police ask that if you see any of these individuals, please contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311