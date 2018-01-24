AD
HPD Seeking Individuals Wanted on Warrants

By Big Island Now
January 24, 2018, 10:02 AM HST (Updated January 24, 2018, 10:02 AM) · 0 Comments
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following four individuals who are wanted for outstanding warrants. All of the individuals are known to frequent the Mt. View and Volcano areas.

Jardin Tavares

Jardin Tavares, 6-feet-1-inch, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Joseph “JP” Branco

Joseph “JP” Branco, 5-feet-7-inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Richard Benevides

Richard Benevides, 5-feet-11-inches, 270 pounds, brown eyes, and hair.

Shilo Brent

Shilo Brent, 5-feet-7-inches, 175 pounds, brown eyes, and hair.

Police ask that if you see any of these individuals, please contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311

