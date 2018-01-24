The 28th Annual Hawai‘i International Tropical Fruit Conference is Thursday through Sunday Sept. 20 through 23, 2018 at Leeward Community College in Pearl City on O‘ahu and continues with five gatherings on the neighbor islands. Dates run consecutively Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 25 through 29, with mini-conferences on Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Maui and in both Kona and Hilo.

Geared to farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the multi-day conference is presented by the statewide Hawai‘i Tropical Fruit Growers (HTFG) and open to the public.

The 2018 conference is titled “Bringing It All Together” and offers a lineup of visiting researchers and agro experts sharing information and breakout sessions on a variety of topics. Also planned is an O‘ahu Fruit Festival on Monday, Sept. 24.

Registration forms and fee schedule are available online or by contacting Love at kenlove@hawaiiantel.net or Mark Suiso at suiso@aloha.net.

Hawai‘i Tropical Fruit Growers

Marking its 29th year, HTFG was incorporated in 1989 to promote tropical fruit grown in Hawai‘i. It is a statewide association of tropical fruit growers, packers, distributors and hobbyists dedicated to tropical fruit research, education, marketing and promotion.