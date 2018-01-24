Hawai‘i: 2018’s Worst State to Drive In

With U.S. traffic congestion costing the average driver $1,400 per year and the U.S. ranked 13th in the world in road quality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Drive in and Hawai‘i was ranked the worst state.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Driving in Hawai‘i (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

35th – Share of rush-hour traffic congestion

45th – Car theft rate

49th – Auto repair shops per capita

50th – Average gas prices

49th – Auto maintenance costs

46th – Road quality

49th – Car dealerships per capita

ADVERTISEMENT

For the full report, click here.