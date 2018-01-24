Dirt Bikes Stolen From Kohala Residence

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is investigating the theft of two SSR Motorsports Dirt Bikes from a residence Kohala.

According to police the theft occurred between Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 10 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 a.m.

Suspect(s) entered into the property and stole the motorsports dirt bikes that were parked in the garage area.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Justin Cabanting directly at (808) 889-6540.