County Seeking Tenant Applications for Lei Kupuna Housing Project

The County of Hawai‘i Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is seeking applications for tenants in remaining project-based voucher two-bedroom/one bath units at the Lei Kupuna Housing Project in Kailua-Kona.

The agency began accepting on-line applications in December 2017 for the Lei Kupuna rental housing project, which has one- and two-bedroom units. The one-bedroom units have been rented out, while some two-bedroom units remain available.

To be eligible to rent in Lei Kupuna, applicants must be 62 years of age or older, and total household income for all household members must not exceed 30% of the published average median income:

1 person 2 persons 3 persons 4 persons 5 persons 6 persons $15,600 $18,670 $23,480 $28,290 $33,100 $37,910

To qualify for the remaining two-bedroom/on-bath units, households must have at least two persons in their household, of which one must be 62 years of age or older OR have a household of fewer than three which is approved for a larger unit as a reasonable accommodation.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or have eligible Immigration Status. In addition, all applicants must disclose the complete and accurate Social Security Number (SSN) assigned to each household member.

OHCD encourages people who may qualify for the two-bedroom units to submit an application through the county’s online system. Applications will be processed in the order in which they are received.

For information about the project, click here.