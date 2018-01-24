ʻŌhiʻa Seed Conservation Workshop to be Held in Waimea

The University of Hawai‘i Lyon Arboretum will present a free public ōhiʻa seed conservation workshop on Monday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kūhiō Hale in Waimea. The building is located at 64-756 Māmalahoa Highway, near mile marker 55.

Led by Dr. Marian M. Chau, seed conservation laboratory manage at UH Lyon Arboretum, the workshop will teach attendees how to collect, handle and process ʻōhiʻa seeds without harm to trees or forests, while preserving seed viability.

Individuals who are interested in attending may register online.

The workshop is part of the Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Seed Banking Initiative, a statewide effort to expand ʻōhiʻa seed preservation in light of the ongoing Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death epidemic.