Nā Leo to Broadcast Girls Basketball Championships

On Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, the Girls Big Island Interscholastic Federation Division I & II Basketball Championships will take place at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

The matchups for Division I will be the winner of the Konawaena vs. Keaʻau game, and the winner of the Hilo vs. Waiākea game.

The matchups for Division II will be the winner of the Honokaʻa vs. HPA game, and the winner of the Kamehameha vs. Kohala game.

These semifinal games will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live, on Thursday, Jan. 25, the Division II Championship game beginning at 6 p.m., and the Division I Championship game at 8 p.m., on Spectrum Channel 53, and streaming online.

Here are the rebroadcast dates:

Channel 53

Live on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 8:30 a.m.

Channel 54