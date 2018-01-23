January 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 3:43AM HST until January 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep trade winds blowing through Thursday, with clouds and showers focused primarily over windward and mauka areas. The trades will diminish late in the work week as a front approaches from the northwest, and this should allow for a land and sea breeze pattern with convective shower development over the interior of the islands during the afternoon hours on Friday. Gentle trade winds are then expected to return over the upcoming weekend, with showers transitioning back into the more typical windward and mauka areas.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.