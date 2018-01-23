Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

Update 2:45 p.m.: The Flood Advisory for the island of Hawaii in Hawai‘i County has been EXTENDED to 6 p.m.

At 2:36 p.m. HST, radar continued to show heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms moving onto saturated windward slopes of the Big Island. Gages and radar showed widespread showers producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour with isolated heavier showers moving across Hilo and Puna.

Expect ponding on roads, especially in and around Hilo, as well as rises in streams.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Na‘alehu, Pa‘auilo, Waipi‘o Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Honoka‘a, ‘O‘ōkala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. HST if heavy rain persists.

Road Closure Update 2:20 p.m. Jan. 23: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i Island. Heavy rains, thunder and lightning are expected to continue through tonight.

Due to the Flash Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors. Due to the lightning, your utilities of power, cable and/or phones may be interrupted.

Hawai‘i Police Department reports driving conditions in Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Ka’u are poor due to heavy downpours.

Department of Public Works reports 2 road closures in Hilo due to flooding: East Kawailani Street, between Kamali‘i Street to Ho‘onani Place; and Kukila Street off Railroad Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected area, use alternate routes and drive with caution.

Previous Post 1:35 p.m. Jan. 23: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, until 3 p.m.

At 11:56 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms moving onto windward slopes of the Big Island. Rain rates of one to two inches per hour are occurring on already saturated ground. Expect rises in streams and ponding on roads.

