First Hawaiian Bank is a Top 10 Bank in America

Forbes magazine issued their annual America’s 100 Largest Bank List and First Hawaiian Bank, Hawai‘i’s largest bank, came in ranked at #9. First Hawaiian Bank is the only Hawai‘i Bank that made it into the top 10 rank. This is the first time First Hawaiian Bank has been eligible to participate in this Forbes bank ranking since it became a public company following its initial public offering in August 2016.

“We are very proud to represent the state of Hawai‘i, Guam and Saipan as one of the top ten banks in the country,” said First Hawaiian Bank chairman and chief executive officer Bob Harrison. “Our performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who make First Hawaiian the best bank for our customers.”

Forbes ranks the 100 largest U.S. banks and thrifts based on 10 metrics that measure a bank’s growth, profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality. The list, which evaluates the strength of a bank, contains: total assets, return on average tangible equity (ROATE), return on average assets (ROAA), net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percent of total loans. Click here to see the complete list.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Hawaiian Bank was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co. and today is Hawai‘i’s leading bank offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending, wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services.