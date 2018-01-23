Bruno Mars Looks to Increase Hawai‘i’s Grammy Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, and speculation is rife as to who’ll be taking home those coveted trophies. Could where an artist comes from have an impact on their chances of winning?

The website Decluttr has crunched the numbers, to see which state has produced the most ‘Big Four’ Grammy winners over the years. Because when it comes to trophies, they don’t get much bigger than the Big Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Coming out on top with a whopping 49 trophies is New York, followed by California with an impressive 27. Coming in joint third place are Illinois and New Jersey, with a respectable 15 awards each.

Hawai‘i has taken home three ‘Big Four’ awards over the years, and with Bruno Mars in the running for a number of awards in this year’s ceremony, Hawai‘i could soon see its total increase.

Mars is nominated in the following categories:

Record of the year: “24K Magic”

Album of the year: “24K Magic”

Song of the year: “That’s What I Like”

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”

Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”

Remarkably, there are still 12 states that haven’t produced a big four Grammy winner. None of those states have a nominee this year either.

To find out more, or see how many awards the rest of the country has won, see the attached map, or visit the Decluttr site.