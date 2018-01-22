Study: Hawai‘i 5th Most Affected by Government Shutdown

The U.S. government is now closed for business for the 19th time since 1976 and a lot of blame is going back and forth, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric and determined that Hawai‘i is the fifth most affected by the government shutdown.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of six key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). You can check out some of the main findings below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact of the Government Shutdown on Hawai‘i (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):