Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown

This morning the US Senate voted 81-18 in favor of advancing a bill to end the federal government shutdown that went into effect at midnight on Friday, Jan. 18, 2018.

US Sen. Brian Schatz voted in favor of the bill to end the shutdown, while US Sen. Mazie Hirono cast a vote against the proposal.

The short-term spending proposal temporarily funds government operations for three weeks and give the Senate more time to address immigration policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order for the government to reopen, President Trump and the House still have to approve the spending legislation, which would also extend the expired Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years.

Under the bill, federal agencies are funded through Feb. 8, 2018.