January 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

A long band of unstable cumulus clouds and showers continues to drift across the Big Island this morning. Expect increasing shower coverage across the windward slopes of the Big Island this morning with clouds and showers expanding to the island of Maui later this afternoon and evening. Elsewhere moderate trade winds will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain areas of each island. A weak upper level disturbance will help to enhance shower activity through Wednesday. Lighter winds with land and sea breezes are forecast from Thursday through Saturday as the ridge north of the islands weakens.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.