January 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 28: A combination of strengthening trades and an easterly swell will continue to generate advisory level surf through Tuesday for east facing shores. Although the trades are forecast to weaken through the second half of the week, the easterly swell will likely hold due to a persistent area of fresh to strong trades well east of the islands. Surf along north and west facing will likely hold at advisory levels through Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek. A small long-period northwest swell will be possible over the upcoming weekend. An out-of-season south swell will hold into Tuesday before slowly trending down through midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with N winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

