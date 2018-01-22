HPD Seeking Information About Suspicious Fires

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have information about the cause of three suspicious fires that occurred today, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The fires were located on Waikoloa Road and Hawaiʻi Belt Road (also known as Route 190).

At approximately 8:24 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire on Route 190 near the 12-milepost marker. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish that fire, which burned approximately 1,000 square feet area of vegetation and dry brush.

At approximately 8:36 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire on the south side of Waikoloa Road near the 10-milepost marker. Fire personnel extinguished that fire, which burned approximately 50 feet of vegetation and dry brush.

At approximately 9:16 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire on the south side of Waikoloa Road near Uluwehi Street. Fire personnel extinguished those fires, which burned approximately 1,000 square feet of vegetation and dry brush.

No structures have been damaged nor were any injuries reported as a result of any of the fires. The total extent of the burned property has yet to be determined.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigations Section, along with Hawaiʻi County fire inspectors, have deemed the fires as suspicious and continue to investigate their cause.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department asks members of the public who may have witnessed the cause of these fires, or anyone with information about the suspicious fires, to contact Detective Carrie Akina, via email at Carrie.Akina@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 277.

The department also encourages community members to be aware of the recent fires, especially in the areas of Waikoloa Road and Route 190, and to report any suspicious activity in the area immediately to police at (808) 935-3311.