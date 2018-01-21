Obituary Notices: Jan. 14-20, 2018

Big Island Obituaries

Philip Palencia

November 7, 1930 – January 12, 2018

Philip Palencia, 87, of Keaʻau peacefully passed away on Jan. 12, 2018. He was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in South Kona and was raised in Maunawili, Oʻahu and retired in Keaʻau. He was a retired Operations Manager for a Trucking Company.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary 1150 Kikowaena St. Honolulu, HI 96819 from 5-9 p.m.

Survived by his wife Carol; sister Dolores Lovell; children Glenn (Barbara), Sharon (Norbert) DeCosta, Phyllis (John) Sato, Philip, Jackie (Wally) Choy, Karl (Kristen) Kuhau-Liftee, Kelena, Kelii (Adrianna) Palencia; stepsons Joe (Aldene), Ronald, Harold, Darrel and Wayne Liftee; numerous grandchildren, numerous great-grand children, great-great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, and numerous nieces.

Ethan Lanakila Spencer

March 24, 1973 – January 9, 2018

Ethan Lanakila Spencer, 44, of Waimea, passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. He was born in Honolulu. Ethan was a high school teacher at Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy and a Minister of the Church of the Resurrection.

He is survived by his mother Cynthia M.P. (Rodrigues) Spencer, brother, Allyn (Michiko) Spencer of Waimea; two sisters, Kalei (Dell) DelaPena of Waimea; Joy (Charles) Luta of Waimea; father, Mervin A. Spencer (deceased); brother, Cy Spencer (deceased) and 13 Nephews & Nieces.

Memorial services will be held on Feb. 10, 2018 at the Luta’s residence, 64-5004 Mana Road, Waimea. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.

Roy Rogelio Asia

April 16, 1945 – January 7, 2018

Roy Rogelio Asia, 72, of Honokaʻa passed away on Jan. 7, 2018. He was born on April 16, 1945 and was a Radio Operator for the US Navy, Hamakua Plantation Hanawai Worker and truck driver, retired wrangler and tour driver for Waipiʻo Valley Shuttle, Naʻalapa Stables, Waipiʻo on Horeback and Waipiʻo Ridge Stables, and ranch hand for RK Farms.

Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the Asia Residence in Newstable Camp 46-4168 Waipiʻo Road 96727. Services from 10-11 a.m. luncheon and fellowship to follow.

Survived by his Loving wife, Donna Mae Leimomi Asia of Honokaʻa; parents, Rexy Ramsey Julian Keoni (Mahina) Ahpuck of Paauilo; Royson Pascua Kaleokai Ahchop Asia of Honokaʻa; daughters, Buffie Marie Pualani Asia, Charmaine Kealohalani Fields; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Stanley “Blue” Kumukoa Sr.

January 7, 1944 – January 2, 2018

Stanley “Blue” Kumukoa Sr., 73, of Kohala, peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2018. He was born Jan. 7, 1944 and was a retired Engineer for Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Services to be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Hawi Sacred Heart Church from 8-9:45 a.m. visitation. Mass at 10 a.m.

Survived by his loving wife, Marylin (Rabang) Kumukoa; sons, Stanley Kumukoa Jr., Bruce Kumukoa of Kapaʻau; daughter, Rochelle (Clayton) Javillo of Kapaʻau; brothers, Joseph Kumukoa, Lee (Virginia) Dela Cruz, Eric (Elsie) Dela Cruz of Kapaʻau; sister, Gail (Frank) Pelekai of San Diego; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Maui Obituaries

Bernardino A. Saribay

May 10, 1922 – January 13, 2018

Bernardino A. Saribay, 95, of Lahaina, Maui passed away under the care of Islands Hospice on Jan. 13, 2018. He was born on May 10, 1922 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with prayer service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided at Norman’s Mortuary from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bernardino retired from the Kāʻanapali Golf Course as a Groundskeeper. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Canuta Saribay. He is survived by sons, Rudy Saribay, Irineo (Connie) Saribay, Sal (Florita) Saribay Sr., Victor (Donna) Saribay Sr., Jose (Yolanda) Saribay, Johnny Saribay; daughters Lita (Joseph Angelo Nolasco) Saribay, Norma Saribay; grandchildren Ryan, Rodney, Sharon, Rexie, Sherwin, Sal Jr., Victor Jr., Christopher, Jeffrey, Jenelle Wendy, Melody; great-grandchildren Choleton, Shaina, Casey, Cody, Evelyn Malia, Logan and Keao.

Raymond Theodore Sievers

April 7, 1938 – January 12, 2018

Raymond Theodore Sievers, 79, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Jan. 12, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Chicago on April 7, 1938.

Raymond graduated from Calumet High school then attended Valparaiso University. Raymond and his beloved wife Adelvin were married in April of 1959. After his education Raymond began working in the excavating business with his father in Chicago. In 1962, he was drafted into the US Army serving until 1964 when he received an Honorable Discharge. Following service to his country, he began his own excavating business in 1965 which he continued with success until 1973 when he and his wife relocated to San Diego where he worked in various industries until he joined the City of San Diego as a heavy equipment operator.

In 2001 he retired to the island of Maui with his wife and two silky terriers where he resided at the Hololani until illness struck. An active advocate for the complex, he was well thought of through his dedication and service as a director on the AOAO board while also spearheading and constructing many appreciated communal improvements.

Additionally, he served as a director at the Valley Isle Resort providing advocacy for beach replenishment to save the beaches of the Kahana Bay area. He worked diligently to gain support from all nine condominiums along the Kahana coast to participate in an EIS study with the goal to save the beach and land from further erosion. He was also an active member at the Lahaina Yacht Club since 1992. He will be missed for his jovial personality, room filling smile, sparkling blue eyes, and his booming voice that welcomed all into his life. As his little dog E Pili Mai bids him Aloha, he will be dearly missed by everyone.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife Adelvin Sievers; sisters, Barbara (Howard) Jones, Charlotte (George) Thompson, Lillie (Stan) Wilson, Marilyn (the late Bob) Hanson, Augusta (the late Bruce) Hart, Margie (Larry) Johnson; fond uncle to seventeen nieces and nephews with special gratitude to Peter & Cheryl Hanson (sons Erik and Alex).

The family extends heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center who were at Raymond’s bedside providing exceptional care with compassion.

A private service committing his ashes to the sea will be held at a later date.

Dean Kealoha Frendo

July 3, 1973 – January 9, 2018

Dean Kealoha Frendo, 44, of Kahului, Maui passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. He was born on July 3, 1973 in Honolulu.

Dean was a Mechanic for Automotive Repair for several companies. He was a very humble, loveable, hardworking man who loves his two children, girlfriend, God, football and trucks. He always made sure his family was well taken care of. We are going to miss his presence but will remember all the good memories that were shared in his time here. Those memories will be cherished in our hearts.

He was predeceased by his father George De La Nux Frendo. He is survived by his mother, Linda Winoa Kam Hing Chun Morgan and step-father, Mark Morgan; loving girlfriend Meriam Palecpec & family; son George Dean Frendo; daughter Deanna Lei Frendo; brothers, Franklin Chun, Brad Frendo; sisters, Michelle Frendo (Robert Recopuerto Sr.) and Jolynn Frendo (Tara Nicole).

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewing will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m.; cremation to follow.

Any help or donations towards Dean’s funeral services and expenses would be greatly appreciated.

James “Lelo” Feliciano

April 12, 1935 – January 6, 2018

James “Lelo” Feliciano, 82, of Kīhei, Maui passed away on Jan. 6, 2018. He was born on April 12, 1935 in Puʻuohala Camp.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 9 to 11 a.m. with prayer service to begin at 11 a.m.; burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.

James retired from the State of Hawaiʻi Public Library System as Maui District Manager, Custodian III. He also ran his company, Jimmy’s Janitorial Services.

He was predeceased by parents, Raymond Feliciano Sr. and Ramona Feliciano; sons, Howard (Kathy) Feliciano, Edward Feliciano; daughter Lisa Feliciano; brothers, Raymond Feliciano Jr. & Daniel Feliciano; sister, Isabelle Carvalho. He is survived by his wife Frances Pacheco Feliciano; daughter, Lucille (Alexander S. Sr.) Davis; brother Steven (Liz) Feliciano, CA; sisters, Beatrice Ribao, Laurie Carvalho, SC, Agnes Fernandez, Gloria (Philbert) TomSun, CA; 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Benjamin Isaiah Shaw

November 25, 1969 – January 5, 2018

Benjamin Isaiah Shaw, 48, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Jan. 5, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 25, 1969 in Wailuku.

A memorial service will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Kaʻahumanu Church, Wailuku.

He was a painter for Endo Painting Services. He was predeceased by his parents George Palenapa and Margaret Purdy Shaw; brother William “Billy” Shaw and sister Janice Shaw. He is survived by his son Justice Ikua Isaiah Purdy-Shaw; daughters, Cassie (Jonathan) Paio, Melanie (Charles) Tabon; brothers, George Palenapa Shaw Jr. (Ursela), Charles “Luma” Shaw (Julie), Wayne Higa (Debi); sisters, Venus Purdy-Shaw, Pamela Leolani Shaw (Danny), Carla Hanchett (Michael), Miulang Bascar; two grandchildren, Serenidee Rivera and Riley Raen Tabon.

Felix Basques Yagin

October 21, 1913 – January 4, 2018

Felix Basques Yagin, 104, of Kīhei, Maui went home to the lord peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. He was born on Oct. 21, 1913 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, one of three boys and three girls to parents Marcelo Yagin and Maria Basques.

In 1946, he immigrated to Hawaiʻi at the age of 33 to work under contract for Del Monte Corporation on the Island of Molokaʻi as a laborer for 29 years and retired at the age of 62. His family joined him in 1966 through 1967 and together, they all moved to Maui in 1977.

Felix enjoyed fishing and gathering seaweed, weaving fishing nets, playing mahjong, and gardening. Musically talented, he played the violin, bass, guitar, and ʻukulele. Of strong faith, he attended the Central Maui Church of Christ as he was physically able.

He is predeceased by his wife Dionicia Yagin, daughters Rosalina Yagin and Eufrosina Paguirigan, grandson Moriel Yagin, and granddaughter Melba Fontanilla. He is survived by his son Trudio (Segundina) Yagin and their children Marilyn (Ronald) Martin, Amelia (Edmund) Greenidge, and Melvin (Michelle) Yagin; daughter Corazon (Bonifacio) Yadao, and their children Rodrigo (Susan) Yadao, Carmelo Yadao, Melanie Yadao, Evelyn (Brian) Iwankiw, and Joe (Jean) Yadao; son Cresencio (Cecilia) Yagin and their children Nolly (Grace) Yagin and Marween (Jennifer) Yagin; granddaughters Emelita (Rogelio) Marzan, Fe (Elpidio) Marzan, and grandson Candido (Marilou) Ilac. He also leaves behind 32 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Ballard’s Family Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 6 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. with prayer service to begin at 10 a.m., luncheon will follow. Burial will be at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku at 12:30 p.m.

The family requests casual attire and kindly requests no flowers be sent.

Martha Perreira

January 30, 1928 – January 4, 2018

Martha Perreira, 89, of Haʻikū, passed away on Jan. 4, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Puʻunēnē.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Church, Makawao; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; and urn burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family request casual attire. Martha retired as Head Custodian at Makawao Elementary School.

She is survived by her sons, Damien Perreira, Timothy (Barbara Fukuda) Perreira, Dominic Perreira; and daughter-in-law, Rosemary Perreira. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Perreira; sons, Nathan, Victor, Paul, and William Perreira.

Joe Reyes Adzuara

January 10, 1937 – December 31, 2017

Joe Reyes Adzuara, 80, of Wailuku, passed away on Dec. 31, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He was born on Jan. 10, 1937 in Badoc, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Service will begin at noon with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Mr Adzuara is survived by his sons, Henry (Mary Jane) Adzuara, Manny (Nita) Adzuara, and Larry (Kelly) Adzuara; daughter, Annie (Kenneth) Corpuz; brother, Melchor (Pering) Adzuara; sisters, Catalina Balantac and Bernalda Tan; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife Leticia Adzuara.

Sean T. Minnock

November 17, 1960 – December 27, 2017

Sean T. Minnock, 57, of Kīhei, passed away Dec. 27, 2017. He was born in Massachusetts on Nov. 17, 1960 to Tom and Kate Minnock of Florida.

A consummate entertainer, Sean, together with his wife of 27 years, Lisa Fox Minnock, established Energetic Entertainment, which served clients on Maui, Kauaʻi, Lanaʻi & the mainland. Known for his keenwit, incredible juggling skills (even while marathoning) and ability to imitate many famous actors/characters – when Sean was around, laughs were guaranteed. Sean loved everything to do with nature and enjoyed early morning’s outdoors, camping with his family, sunsets at the beach, animals, gardening, landscaping, reading, journaling and helping others. Later in life, Sean parlayed his passion for the ocean & boating into brightening tourists’ whale watching experiences.

Anyone who crossed Sean’s path was left with laughter in their heart and a smile in their mind’s eye. Sean’s musical talents (guitar, ʻukulele & singing) and generous heart are evident in his daughter, Sienna Rae Minnock, of Louisville, KY. His son, Ian Fox Minnock, a recent graduate of UAA, shares his quick wit, attention to detail & philosophical nature. Sean’s independent & entrepreneurial spirit shines through his daughter Shayana Flick, a successful business woman, residing in Austin, TX. In addition to his children and wife, Lisa, Sean is survived by his parents, siblings, and grandson, Oliver.

A celebration of Sean’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, at Keawakapu beach in Kīhei. All of those whose lives were touched by Sean are invited to participate. Sharing stories of our unique & cherished memories will serve as a healing step in the process of enabling Sean’s playful spirit to live on in the hearts of those he loved & cared about in his own special ways.