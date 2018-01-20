TMT Scholarship Applications Open for Hawai‘i Island Students

Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) has announced that applications are now open for its THINK Fund scholarship and other Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) scholarships. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The THINK Fund, or Hawai‘i Island New Knowledge Fund, was initiated in 2014 by TMT with a commitment of $1 million per year for Hawai‘i Island STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) initiatives. According to TMT, the fund has benefitted 26,000 students and 1,000 teachers on Hawai’i Island.

HCF administers the funds for Hawai‘i Island with scholarship, classroom, student and STEM programming initiatives. Grants and scholarships administered by HCF aim to provide high-quality, career-connected STEM education and experiences to underserved youth in the Hawai‘i Island community.

Applications are also now open for Career Connected Learning grants—a revamped version of the STEM Learning Partnership with more emphasis on STEM education activities that transition to local STEM careers. Previous STEM Learning Partnership grantees are encouraged to review the request for proposals and apply if their program meets the specified criteria. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Feb. 15.