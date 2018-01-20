January 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 20 at 3:49AM HST until January 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

High pressure across the Eastern Pacific and a trough in the Central Pacific will lead to a weak ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. Expect easterly trade winds for most islands with modified afternoon sea breezes along southern and western slopes of Kauai and Oahu through Sunday. Unsettled weather continues over the state next week, ahead of a stronger frontal system moving across the Central Pacific. Easterly trade winds will continue through Wednesday. Wind speeds will weaken and directions will veer towards the southeast by Wednesday night. Land and sea breezes will become more widespread on Thursday and Friday. Vog may move northward into the smaller islands by the end of next week.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 24 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.