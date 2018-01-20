HVNP: What’s Open & Closed During Government Shutdown

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces that due to the lapse in federal appropriations and the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea Volcano both at the summit and from the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent, portions of the park are closed for visitor safety.

The open areas include Highway 11 through the park and Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu (Kīpukapuaulu Trail, the day-use area and tree molds are open). Ka‘ū Desert Trail is open to the Footprints exhibit shelter. However, access may change without notice, and there are no NPS-provided services. Backcountry permits will not be issued and overnight camping will not be permitted.

The hazardous geologic processes and the immediate threats to visitor health and safety necessitate the restriction of access to areas that are volcanically active. These closed areas include the entire summit area of Kīlauea, Crater Rim Drive, Chain of Craters Road and the active lava flow within the park boundary.

Guests at Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp have 48 hours to depart (Monday morning). Volcano Art Center Gallery is also closed.

The park reiterates that hazards associated with the active volcano pose a significant risk to the safety of visitors in the absence of National Park Service staff.