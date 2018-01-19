Nā Leo TV Show on False Missile Alert to be Televised

Nā Leo TV announces that they interviewed Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim and Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno earlier this week regarding the Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 false missile alert and Hawai‘i County’s emergency preparedness.

The hour-long show will air on the following dates and times:

Channel 53:

Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m.

Channel 54:

Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.

Monday, Jan, 22, at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m.

The show reflects the State of Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Ballistic Missile Plan, and provides information essential for understanding and preparing for this unlikely event.

The video is also available online here.

The in-depth program urges the public to educate themselves as to sheltering in place, preparing an emergency kit including a radio and batteries, storing emergency food and water supplies and the importance of creating a family plan is also stressed during the video.

Be aware that there are no bomb shelters on Hawai‘i Island and that the Cold War-era bomb shelters no longer remain. One of the key messages in the show, is for people to shelter in place, taking cover in a building whose doors and windows can be closed against nuclear fallout dust.

For further program information, contact Nā Leo TV at (808) 935-8874.