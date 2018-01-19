January 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:46PM HST until January 19 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. High near 77. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light east southeast wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. Low around 62. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Clear, with a low around 62. Strong and damaging winds, with an east southeast wind around 44 mph, with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure center located north-northeast of Oahu this evening will continue to drift eastward away from the state. Expect the windy weather across the Hawaiian Islands to continue through the overnight hours. Wind speeds will weaken tomorrow morning as the high moves far enough away from the state to allow land and sea breezes to develop along southern and western slopes of all islands from Saturday onward. Two bands of unstable clouds are moving westward across each island tonight with enhanced cloud ceilings and scattered shower activity mainly along windward mountains and slopes. For next week, light east to southeast wind directions will shift to southeasterly by Wednesday with southerly flow possible by the end of the week as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

