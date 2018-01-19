18-Year-Old Kailua-Kona Man Charged with Sexual Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 18-year-old Samuel Latrik of Kailua-Kona with sexual and other related offenses in connection with an incident reported on Sept. 3, 2016.

Latrik appeared in Kona Family Court on Jan. 18, 2018, where jurisdiction was waived to adult court. At 3:30 p.m., Latrik was charged with three counts of first-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Sexual Assault, second-degree Assault, Kidnapping, second-degree Robbery, and first-degree Terroristic Threatening, for the incident which is said to have occurred in the Kailua-Kona area.

Latrik is being held at the Kona cellblock in lieu of $50,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court today, Jan. 19.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 230 or Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.