Puna Man Charged With Sexual Offenses

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a 55-year-old Puna man with sexual offenses in connection with an assault reported on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at 2:45 p.m., Keith K. Hulihe‘e was charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault for the incident which is said to have occurred in the Volcano area.

Hulihe‘e is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $30,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for this afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 18.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Richard Itliong of the Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2278 or Richard.itliong@hawaiicounty.gov.