UH Hilo S-STEM Program Accepting Applications

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s Scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) Program, is currently accepting applications for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The S-STEM Program supports academically talented and highly motivated students from economically disadvantaged families to complete STEM degrees in Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Geology, Marine Science, Mathematics, Natural Science or Physics. The application deadline is Friday, March 9, 2018.

The S-STEM Program provides each scholar with a $20,000 scholarship for four years of their undergraduate studies (up to $5,000 per year) while they maintain a good academic standing in their STEM major. The program also integrates and expands existing educational services for STEM students at UH Hilo.

“We are very pleased with the success of our first three cohorts,” said professor of mathematics, principal investigator and director of the program Reni Ivanova. “Our scholars are from different cultural and academic backgrounds and blend beautifully in an excellent learning ‘ohana. They share their enthusiasm, and strive for excellence and determination to make a difference in the world. We are very proud of our scholars’ progress and look forward to welcoming our next cohort in Fall 2018.”

For more information about eligibility requirements and an application form, visit online or contact Terrilani Chong at (808) 932-7094 or email terrilan@hawaii.edu.