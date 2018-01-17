Professional Soccer Comes to Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) welcomes soccer fans to come out to Aloha Stadium next month in support of the inaugural Pacific Rim Cup and help this event become an annual international showcase of professional soccer in Hawai‘i.

Held Thursday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, the Pacific Rim Cup features two professional men’s soccer matches each evening with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Columbus Crew SC of Major League Soccer, Iwaki FC from the Fukushima Prefectural Football League and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo from the Japan Professional Football League.

“The Pacific Rim Cup is top-quality soccer that is being brought to Hawai‘i by an organization wanting to make this an international celebration of soccer for residents and visitors to see and enjoy in person each year,” said HTA president and CEO George D. Szigeti. “The players will also be putting on a youth soccer clinic and taking part in other fan-friendly activities, demonstrating their commitment to give back to our community and help kids develop their soccer skills.

“We encourage soccer fans, families of youth players and youth soccer teams to embrace the Pacific Rim Cup and help make professional soccer an annual event in Hawai‘i.”

HTA is sponsoring the Pacific Rim Cup as part of its sports marketing strategy to bring major sporting events to the Hawaiian Islands to both elevate Hawai‘i’s brand as a host destination and to support the marketing of tourism, the state’s leading industry and largest provider of jobs.

DOME Corporation, the exclusive partner of Under Armour in Japan, is the Title Sponsor of the Pacific Rim Cup. Blue United Corporation is the host organization.

“We are very appreciative of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s support for the Pacific Rim Cup and sharing our commitment to bring professional soccer to Hawai‘i,” said president of Blue United Takehiko Nakamura. “Our hope is that this tournament will be an annual event that the local community can be proud of, and look forward to, with the vision to expand within the Pacific Rim region and showcase Hawaii as the destination to host international sporting events.”

Tournament schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 8

1st Game: Vancouver vs. Iwaki, 5 p.m.

2nd Game: Columbus vs. Sapporo, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

1st Game: Third Place Match, 4:00 p.m.

2nd Game: Championship Match, 7:00 p.m.

Szigeti noted that ticket prices for the Pacific Rim Cup are very reasonable, making the two days of professional soccer matches affordable for families and youth soccer teams wanting to see some of the world’s top soccer players in action at Aloha Stadium.

Ticket prices:

Reserved seats $15 in advance, purchased by Wednesday, Jan. 31, and $20 starting Feb. 1.

General Admission Seats $12 in advance, purchased by Wednesday, January 31, and $17 starting Feb. 1.

Youth (Ages 6-17) / Military / Seniors (65 and older) $9 in advance purchased by Wednesday, Jan. 31 and $14 starting February 1

Ages 5 & Under free for general admission seating

Tickets can be purchased online or through the Aloha Stadium Charge Line at (808) 483-7123 or at the Aloha Stadium Box Office.