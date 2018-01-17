Kona Choral Society Open House Rehearsal

Join the Kona Choral Society for an open house rehearsal on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Kealakehe Intermediate School located at 74-5062 Onipa‘a St., Kailua-Kona.

Love to sing? Start your new year off with a commitment to “you-time” No audition necessary.

The 100-voice Kona Choral Society is directed by Susan McCreary Duprey and accompanied by Gloria Juan.

Come and see what the Kona Choral Society is all about at the open house rehearsal. They will preview their upcoming season repertoire which will include Mozart’s Requiem.

Rehearsals are on Wednesday nights, from 5:45 to 8 p.m., with the first “open house” rehearsal on Wednesday, Jan. 24 will begin at 5:30 p.m for music pick-up and registration.

Email konachoralsociety@gmail.com for any questions.