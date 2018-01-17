HPD Arrests 24 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Jan. 8 through 14, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 41 DUI arrests compared with 56 during the same period last year, a decrease of 26.8%.

There have been 28 major accidents so far this year compared with 60 during the same period last year, a decrease of 53.3%.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities at the same time last year.

DUI road blocks and patrols will continue islandwide.