Free Talk ‘Finding Solutions, Growing Peace’

A free talk will be hosted by the nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 p.m. in the prosecuting attorney’s office located at 655 Kīlauea Ave. in Hilo.

This month’s speaker is Laurie Tochiki on the topic “‘Ohana Conferencing: Restorative Justice in Child Welfare.”

“What is ‘Ohana Conferencing? What are the similarities and differences between ‘Ohana Conferencing, mediation, ho‘oponopono and family group decision making?” says Tochiki, who will discuss the fundamental principles and values of conferencing.

In this talk, learn the origins of the process and how it developed as a community based, strengths focused, restorative justice process within child welfare.

Laurie Tochiki is the President and CEO of EPIC ‘Ohana, a non-profit organization providing ‘Ohana Conferencing for families and children in the welfare system. Tochiki has a Ph.D. in Education Policy from University of Hawai‘i, a J.D. from William D. Richardson Law School and an M.A. in Administration from Central Michigan University. She is a Fellow with the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform and holds a Certificate in Multi-System Integration in Juvenile Justice.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch, enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and meet others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

This lunch-and-learn series is made possible thanks in part to funding from the Atherton Family Foundation. For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Al-Qawi Majidah at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org or visit online.