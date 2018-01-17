Cardiology Clinic Relocating to NHCH

The North Hawai‘i Health & Wellness Cardiology Clinic located at Hale Ola Pono, will be relocating to the Lucy Henriques Medical Center building at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. All patient appointments with board certified cardiologist Karl Moon, MD, or Kristi Yearout, APRN-Rx, will be at the new location starting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

“The new location on the campus of North Hawai‘i Community Hospital is much more convenient for our cardiology patients, especially those who need special testing, making it truly one-stop shopping for our patients’ cardiology needs,” said Registered Nurse and North Hawai‘i Community Hospital president Cindy Kamikawa.

Cardiology services offered include adult general and preventive cardiology services, electrocardiograms, blood tests and Coumadin clinic, comprehensive cardiovascular consultations and management, preoperative cardiac clearance, blood pressure and lipid management, perivascular disease screening, heart failure management, device and arrhythmia evaluation and monitoring and stress testing. North Hawai‘i Health and Wellness is always accepting new patients from throughout the island.