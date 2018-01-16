January 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will increase through Thursday as a strong high pressure system moves eastward across the Central Pacific basin. Wind speeds will peak on Wednesday and Thursday into the 15 to 30 MPH range with higher gusts. Shower activity will also increase as the ridge lifts north and stronger winds help enhance windward and mauka showers. Expect more isolated shower activity over leeward sections of each island. Wind speeds are forecast to weaken from Friday onward as the high pressure center drifts away from the state into the Eastern Pacific and a low pressure system moves into the Central Pacific.

