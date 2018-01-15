The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division announces that it will be doing maintenance work on the striping and traffic markings on Palani Road from Kuakini Highway to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.

Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018, weather conditions permitting. No work will occur on the weekend.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Travel in both directions will be provided at all times. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Information and Education Specialist Barett Otani, at (808) 961-8787.