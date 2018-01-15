January 15, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 21: As the current northwest swell gradually diminishes below warning levels on Monday, advisory-level surf along north and west shores will likely continue through Tuesday. A short-lived pulse of northwest swell may continue the advisory level surf on Wednesday, with this swell diminishing Thursday and Friday. Strong to near gale force trade winds near and upwind of the islands will likely bring high surf to east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT