‘Two Many Sopranos’ Brings Second Concert to Hilo

Consisting of singers Amy Horst and Erin Smith, the vocal duo Two Many Sopranos will bring their unique interpretations of classics and new favorites to Hilo. The duo’s pianist is Walter Greenwood. Joining them are local theater standouts Norman Arancon, Kathy Frankovic, Phill Russell, and Douglas Wayman. The performers will also be accompanied by Quack Moore and Loren Antolik.

The show’s program, entitled Way Two Many Sopranos: Louder Than Words, presents music for trio, duet and solo voices both with piano and guitar. Ranging from songs which may be new to the audience. to beloved classics of stage and screen, the concert brings to life old favorites and new gems. With composers as varied as Stephen Sondheim and James Taylor, and songs from shows as varied as The Boys from Syracuse and Tick, Tick, Boom, the concert promises something for every fan of vocal music. Solos, duets and trios intermingle with featured guest performers, including guitarist Antolik and Grammy-winning pianist Quack Moore, to provide variety and interest.

Horst and Smith, local stage and concert performers, previously performed their original Two Many Sopranos concert in June of 2017. Since that time, they have re-worked the repertoire to bring an entirely new set of songs to the audience. Prior to their Two Many Sopranos concerts, they worked together in Wayman’s Palace Theater Vaudeville Variety Shows and in the Palace’s production of Mary Poppins, where Horst played the title role and Smith played the lead role of Mrs. Banks. Both singers have also performed to acclaim in Hilo as soloists, onstage and in concert. This concert brings them together once again to sing trios, duets and solos that showcase their particular talents.

Smith and Horst are joined by local performers Arancon, last seen as Agustín Magaldi in the UHH theatre production of Evita; Frankovic, last seen as the Ghost of Christmas Past in KDEN’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Christmas Carol; Russell, local performer and promoter; and Wayman, best known to Hilo audiences as Albin/Zaza from the Palace Theater’s production of La Cage Aux Folles; and as Janelle Nieman in his Vaudeville Variety Shows at the Palace Theater and recent island-wide performances. The performers are also joined by local guitarist Antolik and Grammy-winning pianist Moore. Greenwood, popular local music director, pianist, organist, conductor, composer and arranger, accompanies the concert. Greenwood also receives a showcase of his own in the concert, with a piano solo of his own inspiration.

Asked about how they came to create Two Many Sopranos, Horst said, “Erin and I have wanted to perform together in concert for several years. This is our second program together, so clearly it worked out well! This new program takes us, our stellar fellow performers, and the audience on a journey through songs we want to share with our audience. We are excited to join together to sing for you!” Smith continued, “This concert is the culmination of a great deal of dreaming and planning, and we are happy to bring not only ourselves, but the redoubtable Walter Greenwood as pianist, and our fellow performers Norman Arancon, Kathy Frankovic, Phill Russell, Douglas Wayman, Quack Moore, and Loren Antolik, to our audience. This concert is suitable for all ages and so we say – e komo mai!”

Show times are Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, both shows at 7 p.m. at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center. Admission is $10 and tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call (808) 640-2898.