No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.3M Peru Earthquake

Just before midnight last night, Saturday Jan. 2018, Big Island Now reported in “Breaking News” that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 occurred near the coast of Central Peru.

Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.

However, a tsunami threat message was issued for parts of Peru and Chile.

A statement from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that tsunami waves reaching .3 to one meter (1 to 3.25 feet) above the tide level were possible for some coasts of Peru.

It also says waves are forecast to be less than .3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

News sources reported this morning that two people have died and 65 have been injured from the quake, which occurred at 4 a.m.local time in Peru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Date-Time

14 Jan 2018 09:18:42 UTC

14 Jan 2018 09:18:42 near epicenter

13 Jan 2018 22:18:42 HST

Location 15.782S 74.765W

Depth 12 km

Distances

25.4 km (15.7 mi) SSE of Lomas, Peru

73.1 km (45.4 mi) SSE of Minas de Marcona, Peru

106.9 km (66.3 mi) S of Nazca, Peru

137.6 km (85.3 mi) SSW of Puquio, Peru

216.2 km (134.0 mi) SSE of Ica, Peru