January 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued January 13 at 3:27PM HST until January 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph.

Puna

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Looking Ahead

Light winds and mostly dry conditions will prevail through Sunday night. Trade winds will return and strengthen through the first half of next week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually increase as the trade winds build during the week, but leeward areas should remain mainly dry.

