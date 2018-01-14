January 14, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 20: The extremely large, long-period northwest swell will begin a slow decline on Sunday, and surf along north and west facing shores will likely drop below warning levels during the day on Monday. The declining swell is expected to maintain advisory level surf into Tuesday, and a reinforcing northwest swell may keep north shore surf above advisory levels on Wednesday. No significant surf is expected along south and east facing shores during the next few days, although wrap from the northwest swell may produce locally higher sets in some spots. Strengthening trade winds will lead to an increase in rough, short-period surf along east facing shores during mid week, and surf is expected to reach advisory levels by late Wednesday or Thursday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Triple overhead high NNW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW long period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NW long period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

