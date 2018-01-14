High Surf Warning Continues for Big Island

A High Surf Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for Puna, Hilo, Kohala and Kona shores today, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, through tomorrow.

A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

The highest threat will coincide with today’s high tide at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Mahukona Beach Park, Kauna’oa Bay and Coconut Island Beach Park are closed until further notice.

Additional closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Consider canceling or postponing recreational or boating activities until the danger has passed.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.