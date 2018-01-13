January 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued January 12 at 3:49PM HST until January 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light southwest wind.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after 1am. Widespread haze before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light northeast wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Puna

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Looking Ahead

Light winds and mainly dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with clear nights and mornings, and partly cloudy afternoons bringing a slight chance of a brief shower. Trade winds will return and strengthen through the first half of next week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually become more frequent as the trade winds increase.

