High Surf Warning for N & W Shores of Big Island

This is a High Surf message for Friday evening, January 12 at 8.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north- and west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island tonight, Jan. 13, 2018, through the holiday weekend.

A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to build up to 16 feet on west shores and 30 feet on north shores Saturday night, then gradually subside after Monday.

The highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur at 2 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect: