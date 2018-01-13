High Surf Warning for N & W Shores of Big Island

High Surf Warning for N & W Shores of Big IslandJanuary 13, 2018, 8:06 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2018, 8:07 AM) · 0 Comments
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north- and west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island tonight, Jan. 13, 2018, through the holiday weekend.
A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.
Surf is forecast to build up to 16 feet on west shores and 30 feet on north shores Saturday night, then gradually subside after Monday.
The highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur at 2 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:
- Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.