UH Hilo’s CAFNRM Dean’s List, Fall 2017

The College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo recognizes the following students as Dean’s List recipients for the fall 2017 semester:

Kira Blackstad-Pimental, Casey Bohan, Kawika Cardus, Jennet Chang, Joseph Cleary, Jr., Abigayle deLaveaga, Dylan Dingels, Kevin Doherty, Ariana Dolan, Daniel Dunnom, Jesse Felts, Brandon Field, Vanessa Gramlich, Batina Grossett, Reid Hamasaki, Tabitha Holloway, Brennan Hozaki, Randon Jack, Johnny Jaime, Tori Kobayashi, Bingjie Liu Berthet, Chloe Martins-Keliihoomalu, Jaylen Millan, Ellison Montgomery, Darian Obara, Eissas Ouk, Michael Pamatat, Logomalu Papalii, Alexander Pulley, Keana Elizabeth Reyes-Burke, Connor Rhyno, Romance Romero, Rachel Soans, Kuupomaikaiokeaohou Stevens, Gavin Strang, Alexis Stubbs, June Talamoni, Mark Tanouye, Emma Tiffan, Hunter Tripp and Jodie Van Cleave.