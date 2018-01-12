Public Invited to Kona-Kohala Chamber Networking Event

The public is invited to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Lanihau Center, located at 75-5595 Palani Drive.

Pūpū and beverages will be offered from Daylight Mind Coffee Company, Loko Wraps and Royal Jade, as attendees enjoy the Lanihau Center’s 30th anniversary celebration as the shopping center for the heart of Kona.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with West Hawai‘i business leaders and new tenants and owners of businesses in the Lanihau Center while hearing updates from the chamber and upcoming events at the shopping center.

Registration for the event will be held at the tent located near the Chirashi Sushi kiosk in the middle of Lanihau Center.

The Chamber’s monthly pau hana—which meets every third Wednesday of the month—is a networking event where attendees can build their professional network through the opportunity to meet, greet and connect with business leaders in West Hawai‘i.

General admission is $30; $15 for chamber members and first-time non-members. Registration and prepayment is required; register at www.kona-kohala.com.

For information, contact the chamber at (808) 329-1758 or email info@kona-kohala.com.