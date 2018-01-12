‘Paint and Sip’ at Humpy’s, Jan. 18

Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island invites people to the first Paint & Sip of 2018. Local artist Rya Horne will be teaching students how to paint Kohala Sunflowers.

The event is Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Humpy’s Big Island Alehouse located at 75-5815 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona and runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 which gets you all of your art supplies, two drink tickets and a donation to Habitat for Humanity.

Don’t want to paint, but would like to support Habitat for Humanity or a friend as they paint, sipper ticket are available for $25, and get your two drink tickets and still get to make a donation.

Visit Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island to buy your tickets online.