New Facilities at Mauna Kea Recreation Area

Hawai‘i County officials celebrated the blessing of the Mauna Kea Recreation Area Bunkhouses and dining area on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. The ceremony followed their official opening on Jan. 3.

The bunkhouse accommodations are intended for use by groups and organizations (seven persons minimum), have a maximum capacity of 48 persons, and may be reserved for up to six consecutive nights. There are two bunkhouses, which feature four individual rooms each, with a capacity of six persons each. Each room is furnished with a folding table and chairs, and has a shower, toilet and lavatory. Permittees must furnish their own bedding, food and personal supplies.

Groups that utilize the bunkhouses will be provided access to the dining hall, a separate structure that consists of a kitchen and dining area for preparing and eating meals and group activities. Groups must provide their own meal preparation equipment and supplies, foodstuffs, serving/dining supplies, and cleaning supplies.

The kitchen is equipped with an electric range/oven and refrigerator/freezer. The dining hall is equipped with folding tables and chairs.

The cost for overnight use of each of the two bunkhouses (maximum 24 occupants

each) is $240 for Hawai‘i residents and $480 for non-Hawai‘i residents.

There is also a one-time refundable security deposit of $250 per bunkhouse that covers use of the

dining hall. The security deposit will be refunded in full provided the permittee complies with all conditions of the lodging permit.

Applications for bunkhouse lodging permits may be obtained via the Hawai‘i County

online camping reservation system or in person at the county Department of Parks and Recreation’s administration office at Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St., Ste. 6.

Persons interested in utilizing these facilities shall review the department’s Administrative Rule 16, “Rules Relating to Mauna Kea Recreation Area,” for details on the costs, expectations and proper use of the bunkhouses, as well as the park in general.

Mauna Kea Recreation Area users are reminded that the following are prohibited within the park: alcohol, smoking, tobacco products, firearms and explosives, open fires or burning of any kind, dogs and pets (excluding service animals), and fireworks.

See Rule 16 for a full list of prohibited items and activities.

Note that the public use of the park’s seven individual cabins will be phased in over the upcoming months as the department works to certify that operational procedures are perfected, to ensure reliable, safe and positive experiences at the park.

Additional information will be provided as the cabins become available.

For more information, contact the county Department of Parks and Recreation at

(808) 961-8311.