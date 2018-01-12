‘Mana Wahine’ Rescheduled at Hilo Performance Arts Center

The University of Hawai`i at Hilo Performing Arts Center (PAC) will present Okareka Dance Company of New Zealand’s rescheduled performance of Mana Wahine on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

The original performance, scheduled for Oct. 24, 2017, was postponed due to travel issues.

The five-woman performance combines dance, theatre and film to tell the true life story of Te Aokapurangi, a young maiden from Rotorua. Captured in battle by a tribe from the far north, she returns many years later to single-handedly save her people from slaughter, as well as experiences within their own lives.

“Mana Wahine is above all a rich fusion of choreography, music, tikanga Maori and performance practices, AV, lighting and performance design … enriched and enlivened by the dancing of five powerhouse performers,” wrote Raewyn Whyte of Theatreview Magazine in New Zealand.

Tickets purchased for October’s postponed performance are applied to the Feb. 2 date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserved seating, pre-sale tickets are $25 General, $20 Discount and $12 UH Hilo/Hawai`i CC

students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17,

pre-sale,

Tickets are $30, $25 and $17, respectively, at the door.

Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490, Tuesday through Friday,

between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or online.