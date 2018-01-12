Finalists for Student Appointment to UH Board of Regents Named

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents Candidate Advisory Council (CAC) has presented a list of candidates to Gov. David Ige to fill one Student seat for a two-year appointment, beginning Sunday, July 1, 2018, subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

The finalists for this seat are Kelli K. K. Acopan, Ian F. Tapu and Brian P. Wild. Their biographies are available here.

CAC began accepting applications to fill this vacancy in early fall by contacting and encouraging student groups to nominate candidates. The council also placed print advertisements and issued news releases encouraging applications.

All applications were thoroughly and comprehensively reviewed and screened by all CAC members.

The CAC is statutorily responsible for conducting recruitment efforts, accepting and screening applications, interviewing candidates and submitting to the governor the names of nominees willing to serve as regents of the University of Hawaiʻi System, which is a voluntary non-compensated public appointment.

Candidate lists are compiled after a comprehensive review and selection process, which is solely and exclusively merit-based and according to procedures set forth in state statutes and the council’s administrative rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Candidate Advisory Council members sincerely thank all the students who applied for this seat on the Board of Regents,” said Chair Brigitte Yoshino. “We had a number of highly qualified applicants, and we are truly inspired by their desire to serve the University and the State of Hawaiʻi.”

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the University of Hawaiʻi and consists of fifteen members. Representation includes seven from the City and County of Honolulu; two from Hawaiʻi County; two from Maui County; one from Kauaʻi County; two At Large; and one University of Hawaiʻi student.

Members of the CAC serve voluntarily and are not paid.