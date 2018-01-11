January 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 10 at 3:47PM HST until January 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. East wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

An upper level low will pass by just south of the island chain tonight through Friday, enhancing rainfall primarily across the Big Island, with drier conditions expected elsewhere. A weak ridge of high pressure along with a drier and more stable airmass will then build over the islands this weekend, resulting in fairly dry conditions statewide. The trades will then pick up late Sunday through early next week, as the high pressure ridge builds north of the state. A fairly dry airmass will remain in place however, keeping showers light and limited primarily to windward and mauka areas.

